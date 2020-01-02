The Washington Redskins have officially named Ron Rivera as their new head coach.

To introduce Rivera to fans, media and the team, the Redskins are holding an introductory press conference Thursday at 2 p.m.

Rivera joins the Redskins after serving as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019 with a 76-63-1 record, including three NFC South titles and four playoff appearances.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can watch the Ron Rivera introductory press conference LIVE on NBC Sports Washington.

RON RIVERA PRESS CONFERENCE: HOW TO WATCH

What: Introductory press conference for new Redskins head coach, Ron Rivera

When: Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Where: Redskins Park, Ashburn, Va.

TV Channel: The Ron Rivera introductory press conference will be broadcast LIVE on NBC Sports Washington, the MyTeams App, and on Facebook Live.







Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

How to watch Ron Rivera's introductory press conference as new head coach of the Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington