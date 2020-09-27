WATCH: Ron Rivera goes full Riverboat on crucial 4th-down, Dwayne Haskins delivers strike

WATCH: Rivera goes full Riverboat on crucial 4th-down, Haskins delivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera came to Washington with a reputation of being aggressive on fourth down, earning him the nickname Riverboat Ron.

In Washington's Week 1 win over the Eagles, Rivera played his gambling side and Washington converted a key fourth-down in the second half that led to a go-ahead touchdown.

In Washington's Week 2 loss to the Cardinals, Rivera decided to kick a short field goal instead of being more aggressive and trying to score a touchdown.

So here comes Week 3 and Rivera rolled the dice. It was fourth and short down near the goal line, but a field goal would not give Washington the lead as the football team trailed 17-13. So Rivera pressed the gas and offensive coordinator Scott Turner dialed up a pass play. Dwayne Haskins took the snap, fired, found tight end Logan Thomas for a three-yard gain.

Rivera enjoyed that.

Caught this after the 4th down conversion. Chase Young stood next to Ron Rivera, yells to Haskins "Dwayne, lets go!" pic.twitter.com/ZYFfcWwJ2w — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 27, 2020

A few snaps later, Haskins found Inman for a touchdown.

2nd TD of the day for Inman. Little fake to the corner at the top of his route before cutting back inside. Nice progression from Haskins, reading right to left. pic.twitter.com/axTlN8gnP4 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 27, 2020

