Watch: Ron Harper Jr. talks about his workout with the Charlotte Hornets

Ron Harper Jr. had a workout with the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend, the former Rutgers forward believing that he showcased himself well during the event.

Harper was the only member of the Scarlet Knights basketball team to participate in last month’s NBA combine. He showed well at the event, likely solidifying himself as a second round pick.

Following this weekend’s workout with other NBA hopefuls, Harper called it a “great workout, we competed really hard” with the Hornets.

“I’m trying to showcase my 3-point shooting capability, my consistency and most importantly, I feel like I’m trying to showcase my defensive versatility,” Harper said in a video posted to social media by the Hornets. “The way I can defend multiple positions.” Related How does Rutgers football commit Davoun Fuse feel about the Scarlet Knights after Pittsburgh offer?

Today’s prospects share what they wanted to showcase for our scouts. Draft Central: https://t.co/yBhfxdm7RX pic.twitter.com/MMY33Xr0Hf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 6, 2022

Last season at Rutgers, Harper averaged 15.8 points per game and 5.9 rebounds. The all-Big Ten selection was instrumental in leading Rutgers men’s basketball to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1976.