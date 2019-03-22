Watch Ron Burgundy show off hilarious Sharks knowledge on Kings broadcast originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Tomas Hertl's 32nd goal of the season was assisted by ... Ron Burgundy?

Will Ferrell hopped on the second period of Fox Sports West's Sharks-Kings broadcast, in-character as the iconic San Diego Anchorman. Early in the second period, Burgundy (which is how we'll refer to him, while fully aware that Ferrell's playing a fictional character) talked trash about the Sharks' lack of Stanley Cups.

"Take, that San Jose!" Burgundy exclaimed after Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick denied Sharks forward Lukas Radil with a sprawling save. "Zero Stanley Cups! Zero Stanley Cups for the San Jose Sharks. They wouldn't even know what the Stanley Cup looked like if it fell on their head."

The Kings, much to Sharks fans' chagrin, have two more titles.

But 40 seconds later, Hertl's wrist shot flew past Quick and gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead.

"Well ... that was not supposed to happen," a muted Burgundy quipped.

Kings broadcasters Alex Faust and Jim Fox joked with the owner of many leather-bound books that his jabs at the Sharks sabotaged the home team. But the Channel 4 News veteran, ever the professional, doesn't believe in a broadcaster's jinx.

"I don't believe in superstition," Burgundy said. " ... I don't believe in that, even though I have worn the same underwear, the same lucky underwear for every broadcast I've done."

Burgundy clearly did his research on the Sharks, and provided a fact about goaltender Martin Jones that ... most likely nobody else knew about.

Martin Jones is a puppeteer in the off-season according to Ron Burgundy 😂



pic.twitter.com/qtRETJcC8W



— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 22, 2019

He also had an intimate knowledge of Joe Thornton's beard.

Some intimate knowledge of Joe Thornton's beard, courtesy of Ron Burgundy. pic.twitter.com/PUSoLqsHqu — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) March 22, 2019

Today, we spell broadcasting excellence R-O-N.