Watch: Romo doesn't see fake snake prank coming

If you've watched an NFL game in recent years with Tony Romo in the broadcast booth, you've probably noticed his ability to predict plays before they happen, using his off-the-charts football IQ to let viewers know what is coming long before the ball is snapped.

However, that skill doesn't necessarily transfer over to the golf course.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned analyst extraordinaire definitely didn't see the ole fake snake prank coming during a recent round with former NBA star Deron Williams, and he fell for it hook, line and sinker, reacting how anyone not named Jeremy Roenick would react - by jumping out of his skin.

Romo isn't the first, and he certainly wont be the last to fall victim to this classic joke, but that doesn't make it any less funny.