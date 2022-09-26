WATCH: Romeo Doubs catches 1st NFL TD from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have Davante Adams anymore. He didn’t have Sammy Watkins on Sunday either, nor did he have rookie second-round pick Christian Watson.

But he had fourth-rounder (and preseason darling) Romeo Doubs, who led the Packers in receiving as they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 on the road Sunday.

Doubs caught all eight of his targets for a team-high 73 yards, including his first career touchdown.

A lot of other teams are probably wondering why they let Doubs slip that far in the draft, but Rodgers and the Packers sure are glad they did.

