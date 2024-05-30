WATCH: Rome Odunze flashes healthy hamstring with contested catch from Caleb Williams dime originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rome Odunze's hamstring appears to be back to full health.

The Bears rookie wide receiver hauled in a contested catch over Tyrique Stevenson in OTAs (Organized Team Activities) from a Caleb Williams dime.

Check it out.

Yeah, Bears fans could get used to that.

Odunze has been experiencing hamstring tightness amid the start of Bears OTAs. Last week, head coach Matt Eberflus said the team hoped to start ramping him up this week. If the above video is any indication, that appears to be going smoothly.

The rookie receiver participated in just one day of rookie minicamp earlier this month. But there's no question he's been working on the sidelines to learn Shane Waldron's offense.

