Watch ‘romantic’ gators chase each other and make ‘underwater bubbles’ in Texas swamp

Here’s a “romantic” side of alligators you don’t always see.

Two gators put on a show at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge when they chased each other through a swampy area in a display of courtship. The video was captured from a viewing platform at the Texas refuge along the Gulf of Mexico.

“Who knew alligators could be so romantic?” Aransas National Wildlife Refuge posted on Facebook.

The alligators swam with each other before disappearing under the surface to “perform underwater bubble displays.”

“She could’ve played a little more hard to get!!” a Facebook user said.

“Alligators skinny dipping,” another commented.

Peak breeding and nesting season for the American alligator is March to May, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Female gators build nests up to 6 feet wide and several feet high and put eggs in the center, staying close by while their male counterparts will occupy a range up to 10 square miles, officials said. They usually lay more than 35 eggs, which take about two months to incubate.

Whimpering dog found buried alive in California field. Then the digging began

Bird thieves caught plucking hair from animals’ backs — and it’s not just for fun

‘Oh he’s cute.’ Massive bison leads traffic in Yellowstone National Park, video shows

‘Back away from the unicorn.’ Bear cubs play in California pool, video shows