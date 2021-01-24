How to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 2021 IMSA season on NBC Sports

Nate Ryan
NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off today with the Motul 100 qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway.

The 100-minute qualifying race — the first in the 59-year history of the Rolex 24 at Daytona — will be shown on tape delay at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Dave Burns will handle play by play with analyst Calvin Fish and reporter Kevin Lee handling the pits in Daytona.

More details of NBC’s 24-hour coverage of the Rolex 24 on Jan. 30-31 will be revealed this week.

Here is NBC Sports’ full 2021 IMSA broadcast schedule, including channels and times for the Rolex 24. All coverage will be streaming via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app:

Date

Event

Network

Time (ET)

Sun., Jan. 24

Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona*

NBCSN

4:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 30

Rolex 24 At Daytona

NBC

3:30 p.m.

Rolex 24 At Daytona

NBCSN

4:30 p.m.

Rolex 24 At Daytona

NBCSN

11 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 31

Rolex 24 At Daytona

NBCSN

6 a.m.

Rolex 24 At Daytona

NBC

2 p.m.

Sat., March 20

12 Hours of Sebring

NBCSN

7 p.m.

Sun., May 16

Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio

NBCSN

2:30 p.m.

Sat., June 5

Detroit Grand Prix

NBCSN

1 p.m.

Sun., June 27

Six Hours of the Glen

NBCSN

7 p.m.

Sun., July 4

Sportscar Grand Prix

NBCSN

Noon

Sat., July 17

Northeast Grand Prix*

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 8

IMSA Sportscar Weekend*

NBCSN

8 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 22

Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

NBC

3 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 12

Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 25

Grand Prix of Long Beach

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 9

Petit Le Mans

NBC

Noon

Petit Le Mans

NBCSN

3 p.m.

*Same day-delay
Note: all coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Live streaming coverage of all races throughout the 2021 season will be available exclusively on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

