From 2003-2008, Rodney Harrison was a steady presence in the Patriots locker room, helping build a culture that has lasted nearly two decades. His stay with the Patriots culminated into his induction into the Pats Hall of Fame Monday.

Here is Harrison's full speech, where he talks about Bill Belichick, his former teammates and more.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

WATCH: Rodney Harrison's full Patriots Hall of Fame speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston