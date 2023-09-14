How to watch the Rocky Mountain Showdown from Canvas Stadium, bus to ESPN GameDay

The Rocky Mountain Showdown will be a predawn to well after dusk event this year.

National TV pregame shows will bring fans to campus in the early morning hours and a late-night kickoff for Colorado State and Colorado football's rivalry game will have people leaving Folsom Field in the middle of the night.

It's unprecedented scope and hype for the longstanding rivalry.

Here's a look at what to know about events surrounding Saturday's game.

Kickoff time, TV

Colorado State and Colorado play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Canvas Stadium watch party

CSU will open Canvas Stadium and the New Belgium Porch for a watch party with the game shown on the stadium's big screen. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m.

Fans should enter through north gates. Lower east bleachers and the New Belgium Porch will be open. Water, soft drinks, beer and concessions will be available for purchase.

Admission is free. The stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect.

There's also an official CSU alumni association watch party at Krazy Karl's on Timberline with food and drink specials.

Pregame shows in Boulder

Both ESPN's College GameDay and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame shows will be in Boulder for Saturday morning shows.

CSU is planning a bus to send students to Boulder for the shows. Buses will depart from Moby Arena parking lot at 5:30 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. Free breakfast will be provided. A valid student ID is required for registration.

GameDay airs from 7-10 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. Big Noon Kickoff runs from 8-10 a.m. Saturday on FOX.

Betting line

Colorado opened as a 19.5-point favorite and is now a consensus 22.5-point favorite, according to Las Vegas Insider.

Rankings

Colorado is ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press top 25 and No. 21 the coaches poll.

Weather in Boulder

Saturday's high in Boulder is 75 degrees and light winds. Kickoff will come after sunset.

