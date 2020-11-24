Watch: Robert Woods’ 35-yard catch-and-run helps give Rams the lead

The Rams executed their final drive of the first half against the Bucs to near-perfection, even if they did only get three points out of it instead of six. The biggest play of the drive came with 19 seconds left when Jared Goff hit Robert Woods on a quick screen to the right from the Rams’ own 45-yard line.

Woods found a lane and thought about going out of bounds – the Rams were out of timeouts – but decided to cut back upfield and make a mad dash for the end zone. He came up short, getting tackled at the 21, but the offense hustled to the line and was able to spike it with 2 seconds left.

Matt Gay came on for a 38-yard attempt and drilled it, giving the Rams a 17-14 lead at the half.