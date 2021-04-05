WATCH: Robert Williams III, Terry Rozier exchange jerseys after Hornets blowout

While they only played together for a single season in 2018-19, a bond formed between Scary Terry and Timelord that appears to have endured up to the present.

Now a Charlotte Hornet, Terry Rozier played with Robert Williams III for his rookie season, Rozier’s last before being double signed-and-traded to the Hornets for current Celtics starting point guard Kemba Walker in the following offseason. Now, both are thriving in their current situation, with Williams having worked his way up to the starting role on the Celtics and Rozier putting up outstanding numbers with Charlotte at 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

After the Celtics blew out a short-handed Hornets on Sunday, the pair exchanged jerseys, the atmosphere more one of friends reuniting after a long time apart more so than old foes after a decisive win.

Watch the video embedded above for yourself to get a bird’s eye view of the exchange.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

