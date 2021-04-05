WATCH: Robert Williams III scores 16 points, 8 rebounds vs. Charlotte Hornets

Justin Quinn
·1 min read
It may well end up being a moot point by the time veteran big man Tristan Thompson gets back on the court if it isn’t already. But, Boston Celtics third-year center Robert Williams continued to add to his case to lock up starting duties at his position in the Celtics 116 – 86 blowout of the Charlotte Hornets Sunday night.

The Texas A&M product had another hyper-efficient outing against the Hornets, going 7-of-9 from the floor overall and 2-of-2 from the free throw line to score 16 points and 8 rebounds on the night, with a pair of assists and steals for good measure.

Timelord played 25 minutes of game time with 0 turnovers, but was getting the whistle a bot more than usual, with 5 personal fouls on the evening.

Watch the highlights of Williams performance against Charlotte in the clip produced by Tomasz Kordylewski embedded above.

The Louisiana native next faces the massive test of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night — about as tough of a test any big man can get in today’s league.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

