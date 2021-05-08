WATCH: Robert Saleh forgot he was the Jets’ head coach for a second

It did not take long for Robert Saleh to have his first “welcome to being an NFL head coach” moment.

The Jets hosted their first rookie minicamp of the offseason Friday, Saleh’s first as a head coach after being hired in January. Once the final horn sounded on Friday’s practice session, New York’s 2021 draft class and 12 undrafted free agents waited for their head coach to address them and wrap up the day.

But Saleh was channeling his inner defensive coordinator and waiting for the head coach to take center stage, just as he has throughout his entire coaching career. It took him a second to remember that it was his turn to take on that role.

At the end of today's morning session, #Jets HC Robert Saleh went to the back of the huddle and was ready to listen to the head coach speak… he then remembered that's him. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ZtVamZND3q — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 7, 2021

This likely won’t be the last “oh shoot” moment Saleh has in his first offseason leading the Jets. Adjusting to life as a head coach in the NFL is not easy and Saleh has a lot to learn on the fly in his first year at the helm.

Friday was just the start of Saleh’s new responsibilities. At least he can take a step back and make fun of his own gaffe, though. That was not exactly in his predecessor’s playbook.

