Watch: Robert MacIntyre unimpressed with tee shot ... until it runs in for hole-in-one

Robert MacIntyre didn't think much of his tee shot at the 207-yard, par-3 14th on Thursday at the Zurich Classic. After making his strike, he exited the tee box to make way for the next man. He never saw it run into the hole for an ace.

MacIntyre's ball landed well short of the green but tracked perfectly into the cup for a 1.

The hole-in-one moved MacIntyre and partner/fellow Scot Martin Laird to 6 under par in the best-ball format, momentarily tying them for the lead.

