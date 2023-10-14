Watch: Robert Longerbean creates a fumble then recovers it for Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Robert Longerbeam is having a game for Rutgers football, with two fumbles forced in the first half of Saturday’s Big Ten clash with Michigan State.

The Rutgers defensive back created a fumble with a hit on Michigan State wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr., then pounced on the loose ball.

Longerbeam had three total tackles in the first half, all solo.

A junior defensive back, Longerbeam came into this game with 16 total tackles and three passes defended. He had an interception in the season-opening win over Michigan State.

Rutgers went into halftime down 17-6 after a sloppy first half marred by mistakes and penalties.

Check out this play from Longerbeam:

Rutgers came into the game 4-2 (1-2 Big Ten) and off a loss last weekend at Wisconsin. Michigan State entered this game fresh off a bye week.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire