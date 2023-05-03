WATCH: Robert Kraft video calls Mike Vrabel with Hall of Fame news

On Wednesday, former legendary New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel became the 34th player in franchise history to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

What would a Hall of Fame induction be without owner Robert Kraft delivering the news personally?

Kraft called Vrabel up on a video call to inform him he was being inducted as part of the 2023 class, along with former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

“Well, thank you,” Vrabel said during the call. “Obviously, it’s an unbelievable honor to be associated with the people in that hall. Thank you. You don’t think it’s a big deal until you get called, and obviously, I’m very honored.”

Breaking the red jacket news! Robert Kraft surprises @CoachVrabel50 with his selection into @TheHall.

Kraft is looking forward to bringing the former Patriots defender and his wife in for a ceremony to celebrate the honor. Vrabel, who is the current coach for the Tennessee Titans, agreed to do it with only one caveat.

“As long as the Titans aren’t playing, we’ll be there,” said Vrabel.

