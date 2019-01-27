Watch Robert Kraft, Patriots stars get big ovation at Celtics-Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots don't head to Atlanta until Sunday, and a few are making good use of their final night in Boston.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and several Pats players -- defensive backs Duron Harmon, Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty and running backs Sony Michel and James White -- were in the TD Garden crowd Saturday night for the Boston Celtics' showdown with the Golden State Warriors.

And the local fans gave them a warm welcome.

Plenty of Patriots luminaries in the house tonight: Stephon Gilmore, Duron Harmon, James White, Sony Michel, McCourty twins and Robert Kraft all get standing O's. pic.twitter.com/BPygzLV0vO — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) January 27, 2019

The TD Garden JumboTron played a montage of highlights from New England's AFC Championship Game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs before cutting to the players, who received hearty ovation from the enthusiastic crowd in the first quarter intermission.

A few other Patriots players were spotted in the crowd, as well, but didn't make the JumboTron cut.

Not shown on the jumbotron but also here are Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jeremy Hill, and Duke Dawson. — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) January 27, 2019

The Patriots will hear more cheers Sunday during a Super Bowl LIII send-off rally at Gillette Stadium, but the Celtics are hoping some of New England's success rubs off on them against the mighty Warriors.

