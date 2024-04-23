Watch: Robert Griffin III pounds the table for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

With two days to go before the 2024 NFL draft, once again the biggest question surrounding the Seahawks is will they or won’t they pick a quarterback prospect this year. The latest reporting seems to suggest they won’t, as ESPN’s Adam Shefter says the team is high on Sam Howell and feels secure at the position going into the draft.

However, we can’t rule out a QB pick – especially when one of them is such a perfect fit for Seattle’s offense. Watch Robert Griffin III pound the table for Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., who he calls the best pure passer in this draft class.

Michael Penix Jr. is the best PURE PASSER in this NFL Draft Class and just like Piccolo he has a special beam cannon. Dragon Ball Z x #NFLDraft Project @themikepenix pic.twitter.com/W6vnElN7r8 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 22, 2024

As far as Penix goes, the latest buzz is that he’s a lock to be a first-round pick and won’t last past 16…

