Watch: Robby Anderson with an incredible one-handed catch

Robby Anderson has become an immediate fan favorite in Carolina, between his unfamiliarity with mascot Sir Purr and his unease during a locker room rendition of “Sweet Caroline,” but his incredible personality is not the main reason the Panthers brought him in to help their offense, its what he can do in the passing game. He showed what he offers to Joe Brady and Teddy Bridgewater on this incredible one-handed catch:





Working against cornerback Kendall Sheffield, Anderson runs a go route along the left sideline and gets a step of separation. Bridgwater drops in a well-placed throw, and although Sheffield has Anderson’s right arm pinned into his body, the receiver somehow snares this with only his left hand, turning this into a huge gain for the Panthers.

Plays like this might lead to more locker room renditions of a Neil Diamond classic, and more awkward moments for Anderson as he tries to sing along.