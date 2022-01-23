WATCH: Robbie Gould sends 49ers to NFC championship game
RED HOT 🔥@RobbieGould09 GAME WINNER
Next Up: NFC Championship on FOX pic.twitter.com/ZMqD0n3rR7
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2022
The 49ers are on to the NFC championship without scoring an offensive touchdown thanks to a pair of Robbie Gould field goals, including the game winner in the final seconds.
San Francisco burned the final 3:20 off the clock after forcing a Green Bay punt late, and Gould stepped up to drill a 45-yard field goal to win it on the final play.