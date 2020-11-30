WATCH: Robbie Gould gives 49ers the win with last-second FG

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

The 49ers needed all 60 minutes, but they knocked off the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium thanks to Robbie Gould’s game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired. An offsides call on Rams CB Jalen Ramsey put what would’ve been a 47-yard try five yards closer, and Gould drilled the easier kick. The field goal was set up by a pair of big receptions from WR Deebo Samuel, and a fourth-down conversion from FB Kyle Juszczyk.

Latest Stories