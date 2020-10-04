Watch: Rob Gronkowski makes classic catch off pass from Tom Brady

It took more than 55 minutes of game-time before Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski Sunday as the Bucs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Tampa Bay tight end, who has been quiet in the first quarter of the season, showed he still has what it takes to win a ball when the pass is up for grabs.
The play led to a field goal, which gave Tampa Bay a 38-31 lead.
