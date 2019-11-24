WATCH: When Rob Gronkowski knew Jimmy Garoppolo was 'going to be elite'

Rob Gronkowski is now working as a TV analyst for FOX Sports. And this week, he regaled his audience with some interesting stories about Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady.

In a recent segment on FOX Sports' NFL pregame show, Gronkowski detailed a couple of stories about working with Garoppolo. Gronkowski talked about how Garoppolo was able to adjust and throw a touchdown to him when he ran an incorrect route.

You can check out the video below, courtesy of the FOX Sports: NFL Twitter account.

"That's when I knew at that time that he was going to be elite. Then when he got traded 3 weeks later, I knew [the @49ers] got a special player in Jimmy G." @RobGronkowski shares a story of when he knew @JimmyG_10 was going to be something special: pic.twitter.com/2DDJn5bJH3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2019

Additionally, Gronk brought up a perfectly thrown ball that Garoppolo threw to him on a flag route that Gronk identified as the moment he knew Garoppolo was going to be elite.

"That's when I knew at that time that he was going to be elite," Gronk said. "Then when he got traded three weeks later, I knew [the 49ers] got a special player in Jimmy G."

Later on, when Gronkowski was asked about his former teammate Brady and whether or not Brady was "threatened" by Garoppolo. Gronk shut down that notion very quickly and made a point about how much backup quarterbacks learn under Tom Brady.

"No, [he wasn't threatened] at all," Gronkowski said. "I mean, look at all the quarterbacks that played under Tom Brady. They all went on to be successful. They all went on to get big contracts. Because that's how much you learn as a backup quarterback under Tom Brady and in the system of Bill Belichick."

It's not a surprise to see Gronkowski deny any tension, as he is close friends with Brady. And either way, it doesn't matter at this point.

Both Brady and Garoppolo are on track to lead their respective teams to the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. Both will get a chance to pull further ahead in Week 12 as the Patriots take on the Cowboys and the 49ers clash with the Packers.

