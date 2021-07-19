Watch out for rip currents at the beach
If you plan on hitting the beach, watch out for rip currents. This common beach hazard can be very dangerous if you're not careful.
Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left “speechless” after being told that her briefs were “too short and inappropriate” by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday’s event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks. The 24-year-old, who
It pays to play well in major championships.
Cade Cunningham is the heavy favorite to hear his name called first, while one player is sneaking into the top five after strong pre-draft workouts and meetings with teams.
Ray Allen had some nasty scrapes after a bike crash.
LeBron James made an appearance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and drew the attention of many throughout the game.
The Hollywood star made a triumphant return as fans attended the first PPV event in 17 months
Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, and other potential gems for Seattle.
So much for Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the hulks taking over the world of golf. Next week, the Olympics could well witness a 5ft 9in player ranked outside the PGA Tour’s top 90 longest drivers take a golden route to the top of the game’s rankings. Everything about Collin Morikawa’s remarkable two-year career so far indicates that he is eminently capable of following up Sunday’s Open victory with further glory in Tokyo and thus providing proof that his beloved sport is not yet entirely the
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.
After working his way back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Rory McIlroy is again flirting with a decade-low mark. Back in early May, McIlroy slipped to No. 15 in the world, his worst standing since he was No. 17 in November 2009. Now, after a disappointing showing at The Open, McIlroy, who had clawed his way back as high as seventh in late May, is back to No. 15.
The fan who hit Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium has been banned for life from every MLB ballpark.
Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has made the obvious connection between COVID vaccinations and victories in 2021, given the competitive advantages that flow from having as many players as possible on a given team vaccinated. And Irvin is right; the teams with the most vaccinated players will operate under 2019 rules. Those that don’t [more]
The 6-foot-10 forward spoke to Yahoo Sports on the impact the Bucks’ culture has had on his career, the mad love he’s getting for the first time, how the series with the Phoenix Suns has changed, being around greatness and why he chose to sign with the Bucks when he had more lucrative offers.
It was bound to happen. After several close encounters, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen finally collided on track – with enormous consequences. It not just rekindled a championship that was drifting towards Red Bull but set it ablaze. Hamilton left Silverstone with a record-breaking eighth victory at the track and renewed vigour. Verstappen left in an ambulance and with his 33-point lead cut to single figures. This first-lap crash was an incident that has changed 2021’s title fight for good. C
Runner-up Jordan Spieth was left to contemplate what might have been after a "couple of really dumb mistakes" thwarted his chances of a second British Open title.
Surprise! Aric Almirola's playoff-bound after his upset win Sunday at New Hampshire. Check out who are the other winners and losers from the "Magic Mile."
The USMNT and Mexico head to opposite sides of the bracket after each won their group.
ESPN ranks front office for Raiders as second-worst in the NFL
Donald Trump's businesses face blowback from the controversy and conflict he stirred during his term in the White House.
LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and singer Adele are a couple, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Windhorst made the claim on […] The post Adele is reportedly dating Lebron James’ agent Rich Paul appeared first on TheGrio.