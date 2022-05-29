Watch it: Ring-level view of Gervonta Davis’ one-punch knockout

Michael Rosenthal
Michael Rosenthal
  Rolando Romero
    American boxer

Gervonta Davis gave a packed Barclays Center a dramatic ending Saturday night, stopping Rolando Romero with a single left hand in the sixth round of their lightweight bout.

Here’s a ring-level view of the spectacular knockout.

