Watch it: Ring-level view of Gervonta Davis’ one-punch knockout
Gervonta Davis gave a packed Barclays Center a dramatic ending Saturday night, stopping Rolando Romero with a single left hand in the sixth round of their lightweight bout.
Here’s a ring-level view of the spectacular knockout.
.@Gervontaa went beast mode in BK with a round 6 KO of Romero🔋#DavisRomero @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/FYa4R0UCcL
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 29, 2022
