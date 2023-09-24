WATCH: Rico Dowdle’s first NFL TD narrows gap vs Cardinals

A patchworked Cowboys offense may be starting to come to life after a slow and penalty-filled start.

After falling behind for the first time in the 2023 season, the Cowboys have found the end zone on a Dak Prescott-to-Rico Dowdle screen-pass hookup from 15 yards out.

A Brandon Aubrey PAT made the score 15-10 with just over five minutes to play before intermission.

The score was the first of Dowdle’s NFL career.

Overall, the Cowboys are having some trouble in Glendale. The defense has given up several big plays and missed multiple tackles on a slippery field at State Farm Stadium. Offensively, Dallas is playing behind three backup offensive linemen, one making his season debut, and a fifth- Terence Steele- still getting back into midseason form after a long injury rehab over the offseason.

Penalties have also reared their ugly head for the Cowboys. After being flagged just 11 times over the first two games, Dallas has been called on eight infractions so far in the first half today.

