Watch: Rickie Fowler is struggling so badly on the greens, he can’t even pull a pin out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Schmitt
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN ANTONIO — Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: Four guys walk onto a green …

It certainly has been a frustrating stretch for Rickie Fowler, who likely won’t be in Augusta next week and is on pace to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs as well, sitting at 136th in the standings heading into this week.

And of course, Sir Nick Faldo’s shot at Fowler and subsequent apology firmly put the spotlight on the 2010 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, the man many consider the best current Tour player to have never won a major.

Fowler rallied to reach the weekend at the Valero Texas Open by virtue of a 68 on Friday, but just as he looked to be trending in the right direction, the five-time PGA Tour winner posted three bogeys in his first four holes coming out of a rain delay Saturday.

A microcosm of Fowler’s season came on the No. 3 at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, a short par 3 over a pond. Fowler’s tee shot found the green, but he had a 55-foot putt for birdie.

That’s when he tried to pull the flagstick from the hole and things got a little bizarre.

Both Fowler and playing partner Charl Schwartzel struggled to get the stick removed from the hole, as did their caddies. The pin finally came free after Schwartzel lodged a club in to hold the hole down while his caddie pulled it free.

Fowler, who was 1 over for the tournament at the time, proceeded to three-putt the hole, dropping 11 shots off the lead.

The putting fiasco wasn’t an aberration for Fowler; in fact, it’s becoming the norm. Fowler’s drop in the world rankings — he’s fallen to 94th in Official World Golf Ranking and 118th in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings — has coincided with his lack of touch on the greens.

In 2017, Fowler finished in the top-10 in nearly half (10) of his 21 PGA Tour starts, won the Honda Classic and was second in scoring average. That also happened to be his best putting season, one in which he led the Tour in Strokes Gaines: Putting.

But since then, Fowler has been in a freefall — he was 43rd in 2018 in SG:P, followed by 13th in 2019, 60th in 2020 and now 176th in the current season.

Fowler did respond on Saturday with a pair of birdies after his string of bogeys, but without his putter showing marked improvement, there’s no reason to think he’ll snap out of this slump any time soon.

Recommended Stories

  • Tsubasa Kajitani wins 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur in playoff

    Tsubasa Kajitani won the second Augusta National Women's Amateur Saturday in a playoff.

  • Notable PGA Tour players to miss cut at Valero Texas Open include Phil Mickelson

    There wasn't a ton of bona fide star power to begin with at this year's Valero Texas Open and some of the big names were sent packing.

  • ‘I knew Dustin Johnson when ...’: Those who saw golf star grow up marvel at his rise

    He returns this week to the scene of his greatest triumph: the Masters. The journey started at a driving range in Irmo.

  • What’s really going on in Dustin Johnson’s head? Coaches and competitors say it’s more than DJ lets on.

    The golf world has long questioned Dustin Johnson’s intelligence. DJ's coaches, friends and fellow golfers have something to say about that.

  • Justin Rose interview: 'Golf's distance obsession will shorten careers'

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”

  • Rockets opening up another roster spot with release of Justin Patton

    Patton had fallen out of Houston's rotation in recent weeks following the trade acquisitions of D.J. Wilson and Kelly Olynyk.

  • Jeff Bezos has been linked to 4 NFL teams in the last 3 years as disgruntled team owners or excited fans hope the Amazon billionaire will come to the rescue

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been linked to four NFL franchises in the last three years, including the Seahawks, Lions, and Washington Football Team.

  • Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

    From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for Saturday's third round of the Valero Texas Open.

  • Camilo Villegas leads by two at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Camilo Villegas carded an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.

  • IndyCar Drivers Challenged By NASCAR Track Enhancement at Texas

    The traction compound in Turns 1 and 2 is a 'no go zone' for the IndyCar races in Fort Worth.

  • Hamish Watson named Six Nations player of tournament and backed for Lions tour

    Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill says the Scotland flanker is a big contender to make the British and Irish Lions squad for South Africa this summer.

  • Stanford and Arizona meet in all Pac-12 NCAA Women’s Final Four title game

    It's been nearly three decades since Tara VanDerveer last won a national championship at Stanford. She'll have a chance to win her third title when the Cardinal face Pac-12 rival Arizona.

  • Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy fighting for form ahead of Masters return

    Johnson is the defending champion.

  • Watch: Phil Mickelson blows up with a 10 on the final hole at Valero Texas Open

    Between a pair of penalties and some rough bounces, Mickelson tied his highest score on a PGA Tour hole, finishing with a 10.

  • Reports: Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser heading to Oklahoma

    Moser will succeed Lon Kruger after the longtime college coach announced his retirement.

  • Map shows which men's Final Four team states are rooting for in the final weekend of March Madness

    With Baylor, UCLA, Gonzaga, and Houston the last teams standing, sportsbetting.ag used Twitter trends to determine where each state's loyalties lie.

  • Street racing: They're fast, Atlanta's furious

    Screeching tyres disturb the peace in Atlanta, Georgia, as street racers claim the city's highways.

  • Detroit Tigers' seventh-inning surge results in 5-2 win over Indians

    After Cleveland starter Zach Plesac was removed, the Detroit Tigers tacked on three runs in the seventh inning. They're 2-0 this season.

  • Hero Husky Dies After Saving Humans from Deadly Snake            

    Dai Bao, the hero dog who protected his family, is laid to rest in Malaysia following cobra attack.

  • Fauci Slams ‘Bizarre’ Right-Wing Critics in Fox Interview

    "Peter Navarro saying I created the virus. I mean, how bizarre is that?" the doctor said while responding to attacks from the former Trump aide