Watch: Rickie Fowler makes one of the best bogeys you’ll see this week after dunking 134-yard approach

It’s no secret the last few years have been a struggle for Rickie Fowler. His lone top 10 this season came all the way back at the CJ Cup in October when he tied for third.

This week, however, he should have some good vibes.

Albeit not at the same venue as this week, Fowler’s first PGA Tour win came at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012.

He opened his first round Thursday with five straight pars before losing his tee shot in the native area down the right side of No. 6. He took his drop all the way back on one of the forward tees and hit another ball into the native area. He was forced to chip back out into the fairway, now lying four.

Starring double bogey, or worse, in the face, Fowler would proceed to dunk his fifth shot from 134 yards for one of the best bogeys you’ll see this week at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Wells Fargo: Leaderboard | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+