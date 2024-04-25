Watch Rickie Fowler ace the third hole at Pine Valley

Golf Digest reported on Wednesday that Rickie Fowler wasn’t just playing Pine Valley Golf Club, widely considered one of, if not the top golf course in the country, Fowler had also made a hole-in-one on the Clementon, New Jersey, club’s par-3 third hole.

Now, thanks to Fowler’s tracker account, we have video evidence – surprising considering Pine Valley's no-cellphone policy

#NEW — Here is video of the Hole in One Rickie made at Pine Valley yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MsqmcvzqGu — Rickie Fowler Tracker (@Rickie_Tracker) April 25, 2024

Digest said that Fowler hit 7-iron from 182 yards and was playing with Justin Thomas, among others, which also could’ve included former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, who was pictured alongside Fowler, who was holding the flag from the hole.