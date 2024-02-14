How to watch Richmond vs VCU: Time, streaming info for tonight's A10 women's basketball game

Tonight features an A10 women's basketball showdown in Virginia as the Richmond Spiders take on the VCU Rams at the Siegel Center. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

There will also be plenty of Big Ten Women's college basketball excitement tonight on Peacock. First at 7:00 PM Nebraska will take on Ohio State. Then at 8:00 PM, it's Indiana vs Wisconsin.

See below for everything you need to know about tonight's Richmond vs VCU game as well as the full schedule of women's basketball match ups on Peacock.

How to watch Caitlin Clark go for NCAA women’s scoring record: Michigan vs Iowa on Peacock, streaming info

Richmond:

The Richmond Spiders are coming off an 83-61 win over George Washington on Sunday—their fourth victory in a row. The Spiders, who own the A10's best 3-point percentage (38.8%) connected 13 of 19 attempts from the 3-point line in Sunday's win. Sophomore guard Rachel Ullstrom made 4 of those 3-point shots, finishing with a game-high 24 point.

VCU:

The Rams also enter tonight's match up having won the last 4 straight after a 54-40 win over St. Bonaventure last Saturday afternoon. The Rams, who have the best scoring defense in Division 1 (51.4 points/game), also look to extend their 12-0 home record.

VCU holds a 47-44 record in the historic 83-year rivalry between the two schools. Within the A10, Richmond (11-1) is tied with Saint Joseph's for the lead while VCU (10-2) is tied for third in the conference with George Mason.

How to watch Richmond vs VCU College Basketball:

Date: Tonight, February 14

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Siegel Center in Richmond, VA

Streaming: NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com

Other games on tonight: Nebraska vs Ohio State at 7PM, Indiana vs Wisconsin at 8 PM on Peacock



Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):