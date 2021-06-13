WATCH: Richard Sherman raves about Bears rookie Justin Fields in throwback video

Cornerback Richard Sherman is currently a free agent looking for a landing spot in the NFL. Following the release of cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Chicago Bears are a little thin at the position and could certainly use his services.

The only problem is that Sherman made it clear he’s looking to land with a contender. And while many don’t believe the Bears are going to amount to much in 2021, they do have something that might be intriguing to Sherman — rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

A throwback video of Sherman raving about the former five-star recruit Fields during high school surfaced online, and it’s fair to wonder if Sherman might be swayed to join the Bears — that is, if Chicago is interested in signing him.

“It looks like one team is overmatched, and this quarterback is throwing dimes,” Sherman says in the video. “I’m sure there are at least six or seven teams in our league that’ll take him.”

Game recognizes game💯@RSherman_25 basically said @justnfields looking real familiar 👀 pic.twitter.com/giCK8qNVPj — 3 Kings Of The Midway (@3Kings_Midway) June 12, 2021

Sherman’s high regard for Fields hasn’t faded over time. Back during the pre-draft process, Sherman explained why he believed the San Francisco 49ers — who ended up selecting Trey Lance — were going to draft Fields with the third overall pick.

“I think Justin Fields is the one, even without his athleticism, if you just took him as a stand-alone pocket passer, and his efficiency, and his completion percentage, and what he’s able to do week in and week out, he’s a winner,” Sherman said earlier this year, via 49ers Webzone. He’s been at a program that competes at a high level year in and year out, always in a championship, always in the big games, and he’s played well. And he’s managed those situations really well. And I think that his athleticism just adds another layer of elite ability that makes him a difference-maker.”

Sherman isn’t the first NFL star to recognize Fields’ talent back during his high school days. Quarterback Cam Newton, who goes way back with Fields growing up in Georgia, raved about Fields back in high school.

While Fields has a long way to go to prove himself in the NFL, it’s hard to ignore Fields’ star power.

