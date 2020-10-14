Watch: Richard Sherman on Panthers offense improving without Christian McCaffrey

The Panthers offense has been surprisingly productive over the last three games with Christian McCaffrey on the injured reserve list. A lot of that credit must go to Mike Davis, who is leading the league in broken tackles, catching everything and generally performing like an All-Pro. Of course Carolina isn’t a better team with their best player on the sidelines. However, their offense is less predictable, which has been another big factor in the improvement we’ve seen the last three weeks.

Watch 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman talk about that dynamic with Cris Collinsworth on their new Pro Football Focus podcast.

No Christian McCaffrey makes the Panthers less predictable. Love this from @RSherman_25 Full episode: https://t.co/RnT1widX7S pic.twitter.com/N4wH6bXILN — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) October 14, 2020





Sherman hits the bullseye, here. Once McCaffrey returns from IR, offensive coordinator Joe Brady has to figure out a way to keep opposing defenses guessing.

Related