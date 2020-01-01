Watch Richard Sherman mic'd up in 49ers' Week 17 win vs. Seahawks

Sunday was a night to remember for Richard Sherman. He might not say the word "revenge," but he certainly felt it.

There aren't many feelings better than facing your old team, who just happens to be your new rival, and beating them on their own field to win the division. Sherman did just that with the 49ers' thrilling 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Sherman was mic'd up in Seattle, and this is a must-watch video. The 49ers provided an insight into the veteran cornerback's intelligence and intensity and how valuable he is as another coach on the field.

Richard Sherman.

Mic'd Up in Seattle.

As a member of the #49ers.



This is a must watch.



Full @RSherman_25 Mic'd Up presented by @Cisco 👇Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/VzfwLXHs6a











— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 1, 2020

The 31-year-old finished up his fantastic season with four tackles against his former team. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shied away from the three-time All-Pro all game long.

While the two are rivals now, Sherman showed plenty of love to former teammates and younger Seahawks players like rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Now, these two teams could meet again on Jan. 11 at Levi's Stadium if the Seahawks beat the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.

