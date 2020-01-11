Watch Richard Sherman intercept Kirk Cousins to set up 49ers touchdown

Don't throw at Richard Sherman.

Apparently, Kirk Cousins didn't get that memo during the leadup to Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the 49ers.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback didn't throw Sherman's way in the first half at Levi's Stadium, but he took a shot at Sherm in the third quarter and it went as expected. Sherman had Vikings receiver Adam Thielen blanketed on the route, and when Thielen tried to cut the route off, Cousins threw it right to Sherman who picked it off and returned it 13 yards to the Vikings' 29-yard line before Nick Bosa was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Throw toward Sherm at your own riskpic.twitter.com/7AylF5w83b — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 11, 2020

After the pick, it looked like Sherman might have turned Cousins' signature phrase against him.

The turnover led to a 49ers touchdown, as Tevin Coleman scored from 2 yards out -- his second of the game -- to increase the 49ers' lead to 24-10.

Niners just ran all over the Vikings 😤pic.twitter.com/mh3cy9rP9J — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 11, 2020

With the 49ers cruising toward the NFC Championship Game, Jerry Rice was in the celebrating mood.

If the 49ers can finish off the Vikings, they'll host the winner of the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

