Watch Rich Strike's trainer react to winning the 148th Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike's trainer Ed Reed and his crew were jubilant at Churchill Downs after the horse won the 148th Kentucky Derby. Horse faced 80-1 odds.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who only entered the Kentucky Derby field on Friday as a last-minute replacement for Ethereal Road, paid off big for bettors with one of the biggest upsets in Derby history. The horse paid $163.60, $74.20 and $29.40 as the winner on a fast track by 3/4 lengths over favorite Epicenter, who returned $7.40 and $5.20 for second. Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon.
Rich Strike’s stunning Kentucky Derby upset has the sports world buzzing and led to a sleepless night of celebration that Eric Reed was still recovering from Sunday morning. Once their heads clear, the next step will be decide whether Rich Strike's storybook journey continues at the 147th Preakness on May 21 in Baltimore. Similar decisions await for some of the favorites Rich Strike chased down late with Sonny Leon aboard on the way to clocking 2:02.61 in the 1 1/4-mile Derby.
Rich Strike's stunning win in the 2022 Kentucky Derby produced huge payouts for bettors - if they actually put money down on the 80-1 long shot.
Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed talks about their improbable journey into the field and the surprising win on the morning after the 148th Kentucky Derby
One of the biggest upsets in racing history happened Saturday in the Kentucky Derby, when Rich Strike shocked the establishment by running past everyone and winning the first leg of this year’s Triple Crown series.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, including jockey, trainer, owner, bloodline and more.
(Reuters) -Long-shot Rich Strike stormed to victory at the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the race. Rich Strike only entered into the 20-horse race when Ethereal Road was scratched on Friday morning. The unlikely victory was the first Kentucky Derby win for trainer and Kentucky native Eric Reed.
With 80-1 odds, Rich Strike pulled off an incredible win. Heres what social media had to say.
Jockey Sonny Leon and trainer Eric Reed hit the ground running in every way imaginable for the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike did both one better after his last-minute Derby entry, blowing past 80-1 odds and then Epicenter and Zandon in the stretch Saturday for one of the biggest upsets in Derby history. Rich Strike made it look so easy at the end that the biggest challenge for Leon and Reed was getting their minds around winning the sport’s marquee event on their very first try.
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby
Churchill Downs announced that wagering was highest all-time for the Kentucky Derby race, Kentucky Derby Day program and Kentucky Derby Week races.
Steve Asmussen lost the Kentucky Derby 23 times before favorite Epicenter came up short Saturday, falling to long shot Rich Strike
