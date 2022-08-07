WATCH: Rich Eisen trolls Ohio State hard over Michigan’s win last fall

We’ve got another case of a “Michigan Man” deciding to take advantage of a brief moment in the sun because of the Wolverines’ once-in-a-decade win over Ohio State by trolling Buckeye Nation hard.

This time, it was at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, no less. Eisen, who we must admit, has put together a very good broadcasting career, completed his undergraduate degree at Michigan, and is a brash supporter of all things maize and blue.

He’s been down in the dumps as of late with the Buckeyes winning 15 of the last 16 matchups heading into last year, but he wasn’t letting a rare opportunity to stick it to some folks in Ohio go.

We won’t spoil it for you, but click on the below video shared by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Twitter account, and watch Eisen go to the well several times at the expense of Ohio State and its fans.

Coming to Ohio and trolling @OhioStateFB fans? Bold move, @richeisen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hBkyLF1Duv — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 6, 2022

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. Many Michigan fans, coaches, and other supporters have taken a lot of glee in whipping up some barbs and gloating after all that’s been pent up since Compact Discs were all the rage.

November 26 can’t get here soon enough.

