WATCH: Ricardo Hallman’s 95-yard pick six seals win for Wisconsin

Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 24-13 yesterday to improve to 4-1 and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

If you don’t have a Peacock subscription and weren’t able to watch the game, the Badgers dominated for much of the contest yet generally struggled to finish drives.

The Badgers led 10-0 nearing halftime facing a Rutgers 2nd-and-goal from the Wisconsin six-yard line. Their lead should’ve been much larger, though a Braelon Allen red zone fumble was keeping the Scarlet Knights in the game.

That, until Gavin Wimsatt telegraphed a pass to the flat which Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman intercepted and took to the house.

Here’s the game-changing play, with a terrific alternate angle from field level:

Wisconsin turns to a season-defining contest at home against former Badger QB Deacon Hill and the 5-1 Iowa Hawkeyes.

