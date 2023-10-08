WATCH: Ricardo Hallman’s 95-yard pick six seals win for Wisconsin
Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 24-13 yesterday to improve to 4-1 and 2-0 in Big Ten play.
If you don’t have a Peacock subscription and weren’t able to watch the game, the Badgers dominated for much of the contest yet generally struggled to finish drives.
The Badgers led 10-0 nearing halftime facing a Rutgers 2nd-and-goal from the Wisconsin six-yard line. Their lead should’ve been much larger, though a Braelon Allen red zone fumble was keeping the Scarlet Knights in the game.
That, until Gavin Wimsatt telegraphed a pass to the flat which Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman intercepted and took to the house.
Here’s the game-changing play, with a terrific alternate angle from field level:
NINETY. FIVE. YARD. PICK. SIX.@BadgerFootball | #BigTenSaturday pic.twitter.com/09MUKSBStI
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 7, 2023
Unreal. pic.twitter.com/i3AUpGJVAz
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 7, 2023
Wisconsin turns to a season-defining contest at home against former Badger QB Deacon Hill and the 5-1 Iowa Hawkeyes.