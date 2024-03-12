How to watch as Rhode Island plays Saint Louis in the men's basketball Atlantic 10 tourney

Saint Louis Billikens (12-19, 5-13 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (12-19, 6-12 A-10)

Rhode Island's Jaden House slams home a bucket against Fordham on Saturday in New York.

Rhode Island and Saint Louis play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams are 6-12 against A-10 opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Rhode Island has a 7-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Billikens are 5-13 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Rhode Island is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 75.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 76.4 Rhode Island gives up to opponents.

Jaden House is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Rams. David Green is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

The last 10 games for Rhode Island and Saint Louis

Rams: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play Saint Louis?

Barclays Center, New York; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Rhode Island Rams vs. Saint Louis Billikens game

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island-Saint Louis game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch as Rhode Island plays Saint Louis in A-10 tourney