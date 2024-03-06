How to watch as Rhode Island hosts George Mason in men's basketball on Wednesday

The George Mason Patriots, coming off a 59-51 loss to Duquesne despite 22 points by Darius Maddox, visit the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday.

The Rams, losers of six in a row, have gone 9-7 in home games. Rhode Island is sixth in the A-10 scoring 73.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Patriots have gone 7-9 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks seventh in the A-10 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game, led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 7.2.

Rhode Island averages 73.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 67.2 George Mason allows. George Mason averages 6.9 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Rhode Island allows.

George Mason guard/forward Keyshawn Hall gets off a pass during a game in December against Tennessee. Hall is averaging 17.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Patriots.

Top performers for Rhode Island and George Mason

Jaden House is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Rams. David Green is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Hall is averaging 17.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Patriots. Maddox is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

The last 10 games for Rhode Island and George Mason

Rams: 2-8, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

Where and when does George Mason play Rhode Island

At South Kingstown, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the George Mason Patriots at Rhode Island Rams game

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and heard on The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the George Mason vs. Rhode Island game?

Odds will be posted here.

