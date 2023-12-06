How to watch Rhode Island basketball vs. Brown on Wednesday night in Kingston

Brown Bears (2-8) at Rhode Island Rams (5-3)

Brown enters the matchup with Rhode Island after losing three straight games. The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Rhode Island leads the A-10 with 42.5 points in the paint led by Jaden House, who is averaging 7.8.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Brown averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than its opponents. Rhode Island's average of 6.0 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

At halftime, three former URI players — Tyson Wheeler, Cuttino Mobley and Antonio Reynolds Dean — will be inducted into the school's Ring of Honor.

Who are the top performers for Brown and Rhode Island?

House is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 14.8 points. Zek Montgomery is shooting 52.4% and averaging 14.9 points for Rhode Island.

Jaden House collides with Yale forward Casey Simmons on his way to the hoop in their Nov. 26 contest.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.1 points. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 16 points and 8.3 rebounds for Brown.

Where and when do Brown and Rhode Island play?

The game is set for 7 p.m. at the Ryan Center in Kingston.

How to watch the Rhode Island Rams vs. the Brown Bears

The game can be watched on ESPN+ and The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Brown vs. Rhode Island game?

Odds will be posted here on the day of the game.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch Rhode Island basketball vs. Brown on Wednesday at URI