How to watch Rhode Island basketball at Charleston on Sunday afternoon

Rhode Island Rams (5-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4)

Zek Montgomery and the Rhode Island Rams take on Ante Brzovic and the Charleston (SC) Cougars in a non-conference matchup. The Cougars have gone 1-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 0-1 in road games. Rhode Island scores 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game. Charleston (SC)'s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 74.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 75.8 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

Zek Montgomery heads to the hoop against Brown's Felix Kloman in their Dec. 6 matchup.

Who are the top performers for Rhode Island and Charleston?

Reyne Smith is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.1 points. Ben Burnham is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.6 points for Charleston (SC).

Jaden House is averaging 14.9 points for the Rams. Montgomery is averaging 14.1 points for Rhode Island.

Where and when does Rhode Island play Charleston?

Sunday at Charleston, South Carolina, 2 p.m.

How to watch the Rhode Island Rams at the Charleston Cougars

The game will be streamed on FloHoops and The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for the Rhode Island vs. Charleston game?

Odds will be posted here on the day of the game.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch Rhode Island basketball at Charleston on Sunday afternoon