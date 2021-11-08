WATCH: Rhamondre Stevenson stiff-arms a defender into next week

The New England Patriots appear to have quite the gem in rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma showed off his impressive physicality during Sunday’s dominant win over the Carolina Panthers.

Stevenson finished off an impressive run with a wicked stiff-arm, making a Panthers defender regret his decision to attempt a tackle.

It’s always an odd backfield to predict in New England, but the early returns from Stevenson prove he’s got a bright future in the NFL.