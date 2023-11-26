WATCH: Rhamondre Stevenson rumbles for first Patriots touchdown vs Giants

The New England Patriots were having trouble moving the football against the New York Giants until the second half, when they were finally able to get things rolling.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones to lead the team on their first touchdown drive, which ended with a run into the end zone by running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Bailey Zappe completed five passes on the drive. His precision, as well as the balance of the run game, helped the Patriots get their first score of the afternoon. Stevenson carried the ball from 15 yards out and tied the game at seven to end the drive.

He showed off his physical running style in the process.

This appears to be a game where points are at a premium. Stevenson’s touchdown may loom large for the Patriots

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire