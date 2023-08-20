WATCH: Rhamondre Stevenson bulldoze for touchdown on first drive

The New England Patriots struck first in their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The Patriots offense was able to work with a short field, thanks to a heads-up defensive play from linebacker Josh Uche to recover a fumble on a botched snap, putting the offensive unit in good field position.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson took care of the rest, as he was able to muscle his way into the end zone. The touchdown was the running back’s first of the preseason, and it gave New England a 7-0 lead following the extra point.

This was a classic Stevenson touchdown, as he bullied his way through defenders into the end zone.

It’s a strong start for a Patriots team that struggled in the red zone last season. On their very first drive of the game, they punched it in for six points.

