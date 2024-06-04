How to Watch: Republic of Ireland vs Hungary

A Mismatched Friendly: Can O’Shea’s Ireland Test Euros-Bound Hungary?

The Republic of Ireland face Hungary in a Dublin friendly on Tuesday night, with both sides in very different phases of their international journeys. Here’s a look at what’s in store and how to catch the action.

Ireland: Building Under O’Shea

John O’Shea remains at the helm for the Boys in Green after his interim stint was extended in April. The FAI’s hunt for a permanent successor to Stephen Kenny, whose contract wasn’t renewed after failing to qualify for Euro 2024, continues.

O’Shea’s tenure so far has yielded mixed results: a goalless draw at home to Belgium followed by a narrow defeat to Switzerland during the March international window. This friendly offers another chance to assess the squad and experiment before the Nations League campaign kicks off in September.

Hungary: Euros Warm-up

Hungary, on the other hand, arrive brimming with confidence after topping their Euro 2024 qualifying group ahead of Serbia. Marco Rossi’s Magyars boast an impressive unbeaten run stretching back to September 2022, having not lost a single qualifier in that period.

Their momentum continued with victories over Turkey and Kosovo in March friendlies. This Dublin clash precedes another friendly against Israel before they dive into a challenging Group A at the Euros, facing hosts Germany, Switzerland, and Scotland.

Tale of Two Teams

This fixture presents a fascinating contrast. Ireland, under a temporary manager and rebuilding after a disappointing qualifying campaign, face a Hungary side in peak form and brimming with Euro 2024 ambition.

For O’Shea, it’s a chance to blood new players, refine tactics, and potentially grab a morale-boosting win against a strong opponent. Hungary, meanwhile, will be looking to maintain their winning streak and test themselves against a passionate home crowd.

How to Watch

UK viewers can catch the Republic of Ireland vs Hungary match live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7:35 PM BST ahead of the 7:45 PM kick-off. Subscribers can also stream the match live via the Premier Sports website and app.