Watch the replay of Mage win in 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Mage overtook the early leader down the stretch to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Churchill Downs.

Mage stormed on the outside off the turn and down the stretch to overtake Two Phil's, while Two Phil's outran the charging favorite Angel of Empire to finish second.

For Mage jockey Javier Castellano, Saturday's win was his first in the Kentucky Derby in 16 attempts. Trainer Gustavo Delgado, from Venezuela, also earned his first Kentucky Derby win.

Watch a replay of the race finish here:

Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby replay as Mage wins

The full running of the 149th #KyDerby where MAGE emerged victorious! pic.twitter.com/hLKQsiZ835 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 6, 2023

Full Kentucky Derby 2023 results

