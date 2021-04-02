WATCH: Who would replace Celtics coach Brad Stevens if he were let go?

While it would have been unthinkable perhaps even just a few months ago, a small contingent of voices unhappy with Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens have increasingly called for the Indiana native’s ouster in the midst of the Celtics ongoing struggles this season.

Stevens has yet to even begin the first year of a recently-inked six-year, $22 million extension, and has the confidence of both Team President Danny Ainge and majority owner Wyc Grousbeck in recent public statements. But even if he did not and the front office was disposed to move on, the question of who the franchise would hire as a replacement looms large.

On a recent episode of the CLNS podcast “Celtics Beat,” hosts Adam Kauffman and Evan Valenti are joined by veteran Boston beat writer Mark Murphy, and they dig into exactly this question.

Whether you’re part of the vocal minority looking to can Brad Stevens or one of his staunchest defenders, this video should be of interest.

