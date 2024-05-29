Watch: Remembering Bill Walton

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The passing of basketball legend Bill Walton has not yet sunk in for those who knew him well.

“He was an extraordinarily caring person. Made you feel like you were special all the time,” said Bob Rief, executive director, San Diego Sports Innovator. “We are being overwhelmed with this tsunami of well wishers, wonderful memories, but I think the pain is yet to come for us about losing Bill.”

The San Diego native was larger than life, in more ways than one. His incredible height obviously and his skill and athleticism, but it’s his deep love of San Diego and the people who call it home that made him a giant among men.

“He just loved people. He’s friendly and gregarious, and really, really, really a giver. He was fantastic,” said Rief.

Bob Rief is the executive director of San Diego Sports Innovator, a sports and lifestyle business development nonprofit that Bill Walton was passionate about.

“He always played the role, first of an ambassador, but he had a lot to say about leadership that he learned from John Wooden and his days at UCLA,” said Rief.

Under his guidance, dozens of now prominent startup’s were attracted here to San Diego and flourished.

“Create new jobs, create new employment… that really appealed to Bill,” said Rief.

Don Rosenberg was a friend. They shared a love of rock music from the 60’s and 70’s and used to cycle together along the San Diego coast.

“He was a very deep person, a very smart person. A lot of people did not realize this,” said Don Rosenberg.

Walton found cycling after what he calls a miraculous surgery that gave him his life back.

“He was in agonizing pain for quite some time, and it wasn’t until around 2008/2009 that he had the surgery that really changed him,” said Rosenberg.

Walton supported many charitable organizations, but one of his most loved was the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF). He participated in their San Francisco to San Diego ride 4 times.

“I had multiple rib brakes, really couldn’t move much,” said Rosenberg.

When Rosenberg suffered a terrible bike accident, it was Bill Walton who was there in the ICU when he opened his eyes.

“I wake up one day and there’s Bill standing at the foot of bed and he’s like this… with his hands up, which is a very familiar image of Bill, I can show you I have photos of Bill everywhere like this. And he’s like ‘come on Don, come on Don,’ cheering me on and telling me – ‘he knows about pain,’ which he did.”

And perhaps because of his own pain, he was always hugely invested in giving back – especially in San Diego. But it was the giving of himself that will be forever remembered.

“You can imagine Bill’s biggest gift to the world was Bill! Very principled man, widely read,” said Rief.

